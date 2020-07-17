your dear, very protective with her !

A source is confident that the HollywoodLife reported that the beloved of Britney Spears, Sam, Asghari, would be very protective of

From October 2016, Britney Spears seems to have recovered his smile and the taste of life. This is all thanks to his encounter with Sam Asghari, her new boyfriend. A wedding that would be perfect for her, according to a source close to the couple.

In fact, a source recently confessed to the HollywoodLife and gave his opinion on the one who shares the life of the singer from 4 years of age. According to her, the former idol of the young, could not have come at a better time:

“Sam has a heart of gold. It has always been a true rock of Britney Spears throughout the difficult times he has gone through since they go out together. He is very protective of her and is always there for her because she knows who the real Britney. “

Before adding: “He believes that social networks are not a place where others can weigh in on the life of the celebrity. Because people don’t really know someone according to his personality. At the end of the day, your priority is the relationship he has with Britney and their happiness. “

You will have understood, the new star Britney Spears seems to really do everything for your muse feel good.

Sam Asghari, the perfect boyfriend for Britney Spears

Well, if the handsome, who was only 26 years of age, sseems to satisfy his girlfriendthis is not for nothing. In fact, the source close to the couple continues to make revelations about them.

According to her, Sam would have known Britney Spears in all the various moments of his life. When she was happy, sad, in the bottom of the holeor the “peak” of his career. This would have allowed him to better understand and better meet:

” Sam likes it because he knows the real her. He was happy, I was sad. It has seen its best time and he wants to be there for her throughout her life. “

Before concluding: “he wants to use, and Britney Spears day after day. He always speaks and is very proud of her. Really, will always be at your side and help as you can, for a very long time. “

