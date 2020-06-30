your dog follows you everywhere !

This Tuesday, 30 June 2020, Kendall Jenner has posted three photos in the company of her dog, Pyro ! People have loved these photos !

Kendall Jenner just posted three photos in the company of his dog Pyro ! In effect, your pet follows each movement… MCE TV tells you more !

This is not a secret for anyone, Kendall Jenner is a big fan of the animals ! She has a dog named Pyro ! So, this Tuesday, 30 June 2020, the beautiful brunette has posted several pictures on Instagram !

“I raise a supermodel “he wrote the beautiful brunette of 24 years in the title of your post!!! In fact, the photos of the dogs are beautiful… And what is more important, this finally seems to be there for each one of your trips !

Therefore, fans of Kendall Jenner have loved this publication ! In fact, the post in question has already more than 4 million likes ! A real record for the top model !

Kendall Jenner : your dog leads a great life with her

As each one of the posts of the beautiful Kendall Jenner, the internet users have responded to this in the bar comments complement your photos ! In fact, they have not gone out of the back of the spoon !

MCE TV offers you the opportunity to see some of the messages of the fans of Kendall ! “Your dog leads a great life with you ! Private Jet photo shoot… Pyro should be the dog is the happiest in the world, that is for sure ! “

“A top model who is raising a dog supermodel ! Your little ball of hair and too beautiful, it is true that he knows how to pose ! “” Kendall Jenner trips on private jet with his dog, the class ! “” Pyro had to visit many more countries that I ! He lives his best life for a dog ! “

And we can read in the social network ! It offers so your turn to discover the photos in question Pyro, and Kendall Jenner below !

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) the June 29, 2020 at 1 :27 am PDT

Tags : Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner animal – Kendall Jenner pet – Kendall Jenner dog, kendall jenner instagram – Kendall Jenner photo of the dog – Kendall Jenner Pyro – Kendall Jenner pyro instagram