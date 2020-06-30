your favorite character will be surprised !

Kendall Jenner has made a revelation in a history in your account of Instagram. There he reveals his favorite character ! This is amazing!!!

Kendall Jenner reveals a little more each day ! So, today, it teaches us what is your favorite character. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Sister Jenner always surprise ! Kendall loves to surprise their fans. And it always happens. In fact, she is a little sister to save the group.

Kendall Jenner is therefore, the one that you see least in the dramas. And that from infancy ! In theIncredible Family Kardashian, often don’t appear on the screen.

The actress is also the most discreet. You never know the first thing about it. Unlike her sisters who are at the heart of the controversy, or news !

We can say, then, that Kendall Jenner does not expose easily to your private life. You never know when she’s in couple or with whom you are dating !

Kendall Jenner reveals her favorite character

At just 24 years of age, Kendall Jenner continues to see the cartoon. And she loves it ! It must be said that there is no age. But it is true that she, you don’t always have the time.

Among the models, the vacation to the other side of the world and of the dating professionals, this is not always obvious. However, Kendall comes to the management of ! She has the time to see your favorite character.

This night, she revealed in one of his stories, Instagram. The young woman has 133 million subscribers in your account. Therefore, it was revealed that Fantasia was his favorite character !

” Fantasia, my favorite ever“. This is what she wrote in her story. It has also put an excerpt of the film ! It is part of the cartoon series from Disney. We love it !

Kendall Jenner is the only one of her sisters that does not have to have a baby. But in spite of everything, it still has the soul of a child !

