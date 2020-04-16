Your favourite stars will sing the classic Disney during a special broadcast hosted by Ryan Seacrest this week on the ABC network!

Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Darren Criss, Little Big Town and several other interpéteront your favorite songs of the Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy story… confined to the house!

Here is the list of songs that you can hear during this unique evening :

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho

“I Won t Say I m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

The Disney Family Singalong will be broadcast this Thursday, April 16, aired on ABC! It promises!

Also, don’t miss the benefit concert One World: Together at Home organized by Lady Gaga in order to support workers in the field of health during the crisis of the COVID-19! This will be presented live at VRAK from 20h on April 18, next!

