your ideas for a better world !

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking as the ambassador of Unicef to discuss the post world Covid-19 with the other members.

Millie Bobby Brown is always involved in the life of Unicef. The 16-year-old takes the word for the organization in Live about the Covid-19. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

In the wake of the health crisis, the partnerships meet to share their recommendations. Among them, the united Nations Fund for children just organize in Vivo.

And, for the purpose of discuss the post world Covid-19. As an active member of the organization, Millie Bobby Brown took the floor during the event. The opportunity to defend, again, the cause of the younger population.

For the actress the adults of tomorrow, therefore, have an important role to play. In particular, after the crisis of the coronavirus, which has just touched the world.

However, the problem persists. In fact, teenagers and children have not finish the word. ” The problem is not that the youth voice is not strong enough. “ It was explained to Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking to Unicef about the Covid-19 !

According to the star, the young are simply not taken seriously when they should, instead, be heard. In fact, Millie Bobby Brown, seems to be convinced that these latter have the power to change things.

Also, the actress is said to have taken part in this change during the crisis. It is the young people were able to fight in the face of the virus, thanks to the many acts.

” By welding of their community in order to protect the vulnerable. The use of technology in the school with the aim of creating equipment protection…”

Millie Bobby Brown seems to be so optimistic. Outside of Unicef, she continues his fight against racism thanks to the social networks. It also actively participates in the demonstrations that took place across the country.

Tags : millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown 2020 – Millie Bobby Brown – activist Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown News – Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown coronavirus – Millie Bobby Brown covid-19 – Millie Bobby Brown speaks – Millie Bobby Brown Unicef