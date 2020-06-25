your improvisation crazy on the piano !

From the end of the period of confinement, Justin Bieber has decided to recover the lost time… on The piano !

Justin Bieber is crazy in love with the music. It has, therefore, suffered the impact of coronaviruses in your passion. On Wednesday, he returned to the piano, so mad!!! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

What happiness to Justin Bieber ! Finally, you can play music in abundance ! He that has been penalized by the impact of the health care crisis.

In fact, the containment is mandatory the production companies therefore, have had to close. The same for the tours that have been cancelled.

It is a difficult period for the singers. But since the déconfinement, the artist lives only for the music ! It is share very often the music.

But also pieces very mad!!! On the other hand, in this Wednesday, June 24, Justin Bieber has they showed a very funny moment !

The mood of the singer is not more to prove ! We see, then, in full session of piano. Your the improvisation is incredible !

Justin Bieber : a “the king of talent “

Justin Bieber is now in the skin of a singer of half-jazz, half-boogie-woogie. And one thing is for sure ! This style of piano playing sensation ! He gives himself body and soul in this improvisation !

The wedding of Hailey is so talented that he even manages to move the legs that do not have anything common. And I’m not talking about your piano playing. Only one word can describe it : spectacular !

It is begins with take it easy, and then crescendo. He descends to the grave, and, finally, to speed up in the high notes… His voice is mixed perfectly with the melody.

Their fans are so amazed ! Even they are without a voice ! Many there are those who consider it as a king ! “OMG ! You are the king of pop ! “, ” You can do anything. Justin Bieber is a the king of talent, as always… “

Or also :” You make my day so beautiful. Your the talent leaves me in shock “

