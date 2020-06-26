your makeup, glamorous and sexy unanimously !

Kendall Jenner sends heavy ! The sister of Kim Kardashian reveals a make-up of the brand of Kylie… And she puts all agree !

Sublime, Kendall Jenner ! Who better than your sister to sell their products ? Kylie Jenner has had to ask the question… But she has found the answer ! Her sister is revealed as well with makeup of its brand. Beautiful…

Because the beautiful brunette knows how to dresswithout a doubt. So when your sister asks you for a helping hand to Kylie Cosmetics, it is necessary to expect heavy ! The two sisters work together…

And Kendall Jenner is let makeup to give a helping hand. For several weeks, and one capsule of the brand of makeup looks as well. A collab’ nice between two big influenceuses…

One of makeup, the other raises : therefore, we can expect a very heavy. But Kylie is not only going to use your sister as a model… She has also promised a line that will be completely dedicated to them.

Kendall Jenner is making fun of him this famous line that comes out of this morning. The program ? A series of stories of Instagram, where the brunette seems to be more sexy and sensual than ever before… the glamour of the family Kardashian !

Kendall Jenner : a family affair

Pushed by her mother, Kris Jenner, the two sisters were helping out each other inside and outside of their line in collab… And in addition, fans will be able to see all the colors ! Because the collection launched by Kylie sends heavy.

The line of Kendall Jenner of the mark consists offifteen eye shadows. But no matter how ! We found both of the colors pop, so loved Kardashian as the interference colors…

To add to this Kylie comes out as sticks for sunbathing. And by the mouth ? The brightness, ink, lipstick… In short, everything you need to dress your sister !

Kendall Jenner shows so in the story, with an in-depth look, lips finely pink… The laying of captivating, which also gives you want to explore the entire line !

