your message and touch the mobilization against the Covid-19 ⋆ StarMag.com

Jennifer Aniston has sent a message as poignant, of a new type of Instagram. Very mobilized in the fight against the coronavirus, the actress was eager to talk on the port of the mask in order to save lives !

Since a few days, the pandemic of Covid-19 seems to be starting to upload again United States. The Tuesday, June 30, 2020the country had more than 1000 deaths in 24 hours. A heavy of the balance sheet that has led to a the participation of celebrities, as Jennifer Aniston.

In fact, the actress has decided to take the word in Instagram in order to express themselves in the port of the mask that fact controversy in the US. It is without filter and without makeup the star posted this Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

“We all do “

In the legend this post committedyou can read :

I understand that the masks are uncomfortable to wear. But I don’t think that it is worse than that of the companies are closed… the people are regarded as a… that the nursing staff is absolutely exhausted. And that so many lives were taken by the virus, because we are not doing enough.

She continues :

I truly believe in the goodness of people, so I know we can all do it. But, there are still a lot of people in this country who refuse to make efforts so that the curve flattens out, and that all the world is kept in good state of health. People are worried about their rights are “not stolen”, then you will be asked to wear a mask. This recommendation is simple and effective is used for political purposes at the expense of the lives of the people. And that should not be a debate.

Before concluding with :

If human life is important to you, please, wear a mask, and encourage others to do the same.

A message moving that has been moved in the canvas, as it has been “liked” by more than 4.5 million followers. Among them are celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Orlando Bloom or even Gwyneth Paltrow. A beautiful initiative that complements the former in that it was sold at auction a portrait of her, where she appears completely naked for a good cause.