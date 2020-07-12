your message in full manifestation !

During a demonstration against racism, the actress Millie Bobby Brown took the opportunity to convey a message of peace and love.

To combat racism, the star of the strangest Things, Millie Bobby Brown adds his personal touch. Spread messages of love on the social networks ! MCE tells you something more.

No to racism ! While the population of the united States rise up against this scourgedozens of stars have joined the movement Black Lives Matter.

To show your solidarity to the families of the victims, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez or Cole Sprouse are mobilizing in their turn.

And this is also the case of Millie Bobby Brown ! At only 16 years of age, the star of the science fiction series the stranger Things also fight against the injustice.

Strong of its notoriety, Millie Bobby Brown has been involved in many causes, such as UNICEF. Therefore, the adolescent in body and soul, and do not hesitate to pound the pavement to make your voice heard.

Millie Bobby Brown is not the exception to the rule

In the first place, Millie Bobby Brown reveals images of the event. In fact, the actress show your participation until the end of the nail.

So, the young man attends a scene all the more poignant. When an old man, struggling to put one foot in front of the other, tries to join the crowd, a riot comes to rescue him.

And, of course, Millie Bobby Brown, she picks up her phone to show this impulse of solidarity amazing!!!

With this video, it must believe that the star of Strange Things trying to do to transmit a message of peace and in the love.

In fact, the populations should be help others and fight together against racial hatred. Regardless of their origins, skin colors or age. And don’t shoot yourself in the leg !

In any case, the actress does not count stop fighting so early. Quite on the contrary ! In the social network, the beautiful brunette spends his time to share publications in relation with the cause.

