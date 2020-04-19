Your MG Hector or ZS EV could soon protect you against the coronavirus – Betanews.fr

MG Motor India is working on a new sterilization technology built-in to Hector and ZS EV. It will be more advanced than an air purifier regular.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus spread rapidly and we now have more than 15,000 registered cases in India. The last 10,000 cases occurred during the last two weeks. All the other manufacturers general public help people with some or the other services.

MG Motor develops a technology of sterilization with Medklinn to fight against the coronavirus. The two companies are currently testing the technology Cerafusion, which will essentially sterilize your entire cabin and keep it free from germs viral.

The technology uses oxygen to eliminate allergens, bacteria and other viruses of the cabin. It stérilisera also completely different surfaces at the interior of a car. Some new cars are equipped with air purifiers that can also prevent to a certain extent.

While the air purifiers that we get in MG ZS EV, Hyundai Came in and Kia Seltos are filters dust and pollen, are meant to keep your car safe from the pollution. This technology Cerafusion will equip Hector and ZS EV and will be integrated via the air conditioning system.

It will be more advanced than the ionic air purifiers. As indicated previously, this technology is currently under test and will take some time. In the near future, the cars would be manufactured with this in order to protect ourselves in the future of this coronavirus.

We all know that the coronavirus may take some time to disappear from our planet. Since it is a viral disease, there are chances that they will reappear, probably in a different form. Once developed, all the cars MG will be equipped with this feature.

Here is an article that we’ve prepared on how to disinfect your car against the coronavirus. Stay safe and keep a distance social!