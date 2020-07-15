Your new project will cause the shade at Kylie Jenner ⋆ StarMag.com

Rihanna ne chôme, decidedly, no ! After its many brands, the beauty of Barbados is to attack a new market. The station of Kylie Jenner !

Rihanna has the intention of creating a great empire ! If their millions of fans waiting eagerly his back on the music scenethe star, 32, has other projects in mind. The beauty of Barbados has once again demonstrated with the announcement of a new amazing. Already at the head of three marks, and the latter will now address the care of the skin.

Kylie Jenner only has to maintain !

Now it is official, Rihanna is going to launch your own brand of skin care : Fenty Of The Skin. The news came on the 14th of July last, in the account of Instagram of the singer. She has also taken the opportunity to post a mini video where she teasait their line of cosmetic products. Natural and bright, Rihanna was then staged in the train to apply a cleanser, a serum and a cream that you without a doubt the flagship products of the brand.

Fenty of the Skin will be released on the 31st of July next. To satisfy their fans, the interpreter of Work already invited to sign up for the newsletter on the site.

As you said that Rihanna is going to compete directly with Kylie Jenner, who continues the promotion of its brand, Kylie Skin. As a reminder, the singer of 32 years old is still working on his first brand names : Fenty Beauty (makeup line), Savage x Fenty (underwear line) and FENTY (clothing brand-luxury).