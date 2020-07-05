your new story Instagram da heat ! Shows all ! More beautiful than ever !

If in France the weather is sad these days, this is not the case in California, where the weather is beautiful and hot !

Although the sun is at the meeting point, the californians are confined due to the coronavirus.

California is also one of the first american States have imposed the confinement of all its inhabitants, more than 40 million inhabitants.

California is the richest State and the most populous in the country ruled by Donald Trump. If the government decided to limit the californians, it is because they were afraid that the half of the population is infected by the coronavirus.

Kylie Jenner lives his confinement in California

California is home to many stars, including the famous Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the clan Jenner currently lives in a villa typical of california, and of course, very luxurious. Her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott lives in surprise with her during this confinement.

Of course, his daughter, Stormi is also a party, and everyone wondered if they were going to live together for the small. Some fans also think that they would be together again, especially after the release of Instagram of Kylie Jenner on the anniversary of Travis Scott !

In the meantime, they live their confinement to three and can say that taking the opportunity to have a good time. In addition to a magnificent swimming pool, have the opportunity to have a tennis court. A few days ago, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of Stormi playing tennis with bullets that cost several hundreds of dollars.

It has also tested the patience of his daughter on the forehead of the sweet… and the little Stormi is the result as a chef !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m67wTKrwwZs

Kylie Jenner ignites Instagram with a neckline to die for !

But if Kylie is still talking about it, this is not thanks to the photos of the little Stormi this time. This Monday, may 11, the beautiful brunette has unveiled a photo of her very sexy in one of his stories of Instagram. Due to the good weather, Kylie Jenner has all the free time to enjoy the pool. So I pulled out the bathing suit and is not private for the show to their subscribers.

So, in the story, the young man influenceuse 22-year-old has posted a picture of herself with a filter of Instagram, the eye hidden by his hand, in a bathing suit in black color. And this is not a headband that he wore, but the top part of the bathing suit, very high cut. Their fans have not seen Kylie in full but who have had the opportunity to contemplate his chest. In fact, it is the collapse of the view of her cleavage that she has offered !

Some people are ashamed to take a picture of themselves in a bathing suit very sexy and then publish it on their social networks. However, this is not the case in all of Kylie who has grown up in front of the projectors.

Kylie Jenner, a true star from an early age

When I was barely 10 years of age, she was filmed for the television program “The incredible Family Kardashian”, which he showed to the viewers of the daily lives of the Kardashian and Jenner. Remember that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Kenner are half-sisters of Kourthney, Kloé and Kim Kardashian, because they have the same mother, Kris Jenner. It is the latter that has had the idea of the show !

In addition to being used to cameras and photos since a young age, Kylie Jenner has also been the subject of numerous plastic surgery procedures. In Particular, we intervened on your nose, your mouth, your chest and your buttocks. One can easily think that she likes a lot now and she is proud to show her body.

In the united States, the surgery is common and more accepted than in France. The French defender of the natural, and, finally, little stars resorting to surgery or when it comes to small operations (slight rhinoplasty, breast augmentation…).

In the united States, the stars are going farther and tells us, moreover, with the clan Kardashian and Jenner. Kylie Jenner is one of the sisters who have made the most of the operations. Kendall Jenner, your sister, and it is considered as the most natural.

In any case, Kylie Jenner is proud of her body and she appears regularly on Instagram to his more than 175 million subscribers in the benefit. Lately, it has inflamed the social networks, by posting a picture of your dress-very figure-hugging and flesh-colored. As you say, that you can almost see everything !