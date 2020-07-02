your “parade of fashion” worried about his fans !

During the last few weeks, Britney Spears is very present on the social networks. But she worried about his fans.

What happens in the life of Britney Spears ? Latelyhis “fashion show” was a big concern for his fans ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Like many people, Britney Spears is refuge in the world of social networks during the period of confinement. She was still very active.

So, he showed his closet in his account of Instagram. So she shared a video in which she appears with a green dress, low cut.

And this, with his new song ” Just Like Me “in the background. Britney Spears has written the following legend : ” I have participated in the drafting of this song …”

“Just like Me” is my favorite song of the Glory, and so I wanted to show a little love 💋💋💋💋💋 !!!!! PS designer @alexandermcqueen gave me the black and long lace jacket …. it’s so freaking cool ….. thank you !!!! Psssssss I shot in two nights 😉😉😉 !!!!!! ”

Only that here, the attitude of Britney Spears is worried about his fans. Their energy behaviour is quite strange. Your of mental health, so that has been put in doubt by its subscribers.

Britney Spears : “It makes me very uncomfortable “

“Brit are you alright? 🙄 ” , “It makes me very uncomfortable 🙃 ” , “What is happening here?!? “, ” She always goes well? “ so ask your fans on Instagram.

You cans this is not the first time that his fans are worried about his mental health. Last year, after having spent time in a mental health center, had posted a video of disturbing.

The community had, therefore, reacted : “Sis making videos scares me “, ” wtf happens !? No one sees how awkward this is?! “

Neither one nor two, Britney Spears had then answered : “Hey guys, I reply to all those who care about me. All goes well. My family is under a lot of stress and anxiety of recent times. Then, I would need it is time for me to take care of. But not to worry. “

