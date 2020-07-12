your response to YK of Osiris and his new track with Dj Khaled

The rapper from Toronto has responded to the invitation of YK Osiris to a boxing match, while DJ Khaled has been suggested that a new collaboration with the 6, God could be soon !

Which is a self-proclaimed “king of R&B” (in the same way that Jacquees) has clearly discovered a new passion for boxing ! After inviting Lil Tjay, with whom he shared 3 weeks ago a fight on a basketball court in Los Angeles, YK Osiris had decided to invite Trippie Redd, which is finally deflated, at the last moment (prefer to train with Jack Paul), before Blueface do not take more and go to face to the singer of 21 years. Lately, Lil Uzi Vert has even cordially invited to Osiris in the fight by posting a photo on social networks, accompanied by a comment explicitly : “I’m going to fucking demolish YK Osiris !”. Playing on the concept, 6ix9ine had chosen to banging against the journalist Dj Akademiks…

Drake in the ring !

After these experiences, instead of the fun, it seems that the interpreter Worth has chosen its new destination, in the person of Drake. The excess of confidence of YK Osiris was pushed to invite the rapper and the canadian singer to a fight through a DM on Instagram. He was the first sent 1 message (“I’m going to treat you boxer now lol”) before removing it shortly after, and to send a 2nd message : “Fuck Me, you’re going to get drunk” ! A small request will have, at least, had the merit of making people laugh in Drake, he simply said : “Unless you know your limits” with several émojis crying of laughter. What the artist of Jacksonville (Florida), Osiris, has answered, with a little provoc’ : “Absolutely not” !

A new success in the work ?

And if Drake came out very soon a new single with Dj Khaled ? It is, in any case, that could suggest some tracks posted on the feed from Instagram of this last. The producer, who has already collaborated with Drake on hits such as Free or To the Maxposted 2 photos of the owl on Instagram, in reference to the mascot of the label Drake, OVO. Before the avalanche of comments regarding this collaboration, the producer has not confirmed or denied an upcoming feat with the interpreter Toosie Slide. Another small clue, Dj Khaled has shared a screenshot with DirectorX, who has made some clips of Drake, including Direct Line Of Bling, Life Is Good and Work.

As a reminder, in January, Dj Khaled went to Toronto and had to spend 24 hours in the company of the Champagne Papi. In addition to having shared a moment in the basketball court, were also enclosed in the study, Dj Khaled publishing a photo on Instagram accompanied by a clear description : “It’s crazy what you can do in 24 hours“! The suspense, therefore, is at its peak and the producer has even published a photo on her behalf Instagram inviting fans to wait for the release of the album, while indicating in the description that the 1st single was made : “I AM SUMMER, no summer without an anthem from Dj Khaled, I’m summer!!! the new album of the works and THE FIRST SINGLE IS FINISHED !“. Still a little bit of patience for !