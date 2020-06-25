your songwriter Amy Allen signed a contract with Warner !

Amy Allen, the author behind the titles of Selena Gomez, has engaged in a tag… is not less of house Warner !

It is time for Amy Allen, singer Selena Gomez, to be put in the center of attention. In fact, the author and composer that is happening on the side interprets and he signed with Warner Records. Good ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Behind each artist, hidden often an unknown composer. The workers of the shade, these people write for the singers of renown, which will later be your success.

Selena Gomez is no exception to the rule. For the test, the songwriter Amy Allen he wrote some of his tubes, that carton ! Without lifting the rescue of the glory…

If the success of the Selena Gomez there is more to be done, we cannot say that much for its composer, a little less popular. That said, it has all the same managed to sign with Warner Records.

Therefore, it is time to shine by himself, with an acoustic albumthat will change the pop for which she uses. An opportunity that now she can grab, thanks to Aaron Bay-Shuck, vice-chairman and CEO of Warner.

The latter has the reputation ofwe offer some crazy opportunities to new talent. “I believe that artists may spend their entire career trying to produce a sound as good as [celui] Amy Allen “he said to Variety.

Amy Allen: the composer in the shadow of Selena Gomez and others

It must be said that it has already been shown, working for big brands. In addition to Selena Gomez, Amy Allen has contributed to the career of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez. Co-author, has also produced every one of their titles.

“The first song I wrote was for a couple of friends, ‘Back’, ” says the interested main. “The thing after it has been this tube Selena Gomezfor me at that time and still today, was a great thing “details-t-it. “This is one of the biggest pop stars in the world “and welcomes you.

Tags : actu Selena Gomez – news Selena Gomez – news Selena Gomez – Amy Allen – Amy Allen Selena Gomez – selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez Amy Allen