your sumptuous stay in the wilderness ends!!!

It is the end of the holiday for Kylie Jenner ! The bomb announced the end of his stay in the publication of precious photos and memories !

Kylie Jenner shared the latest photos from his stay in the wilderness. And the least we can say is that the star offers a trip of a lifetime ! We will let you discover the pictures…

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner has put his bags in a gorgeous place in Utah, in the united States. The star then took advantage of his trip to rejuvenate in the desert.

The young man has not forgotten his fans for so much ! In fact, Kylie Jenner released beautiful pictures on the web to make the journey to the internet with it. And they loved it !

The pump has caused a sensation with the photos of your stay. It is fair to say that she has not done things by half ! Kylie has even improvised a sublime shot in the middle of the cliffs. We love it !

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end!!! And the sister of Kim already go home in Los Angeles. So I decided to share a “best-of” of their vacation on Instagram.

The pretty brunette is shown in detail the location of your stay a dream. Therefore, we can discover a video of the desert and a sublime sunset !

Kylie Jenner made her happy : she shares her holiday memories !

Kylie Jenner seems very happy your vacation in Utah. What it says in the title : “Very grateful ! “. Like what the star gives an account of sis privileges !

His paintings have impressed internet users. And these last are therefore more 5 million to liker, the album of vacation photos.

The girl has also received thousands of comments. “You’re lucky “, “This is sublime “, “What a trip of a lifetime “, “I hope you liked it, it’s canon “ I can read between the responses.

There is No doubt about it : Kylie Jenner has become in your journey ! And this last one has not finished we view full with your summer vacation. We also expect to see more of your adventures !

