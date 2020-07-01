your trip, in Wyoming, a dream for their fans

In his account of Insgagram, Kourtney Kardashian has aprtagé several photos where she has a dream for their fans with their stay in Wyoming !

Some time ago already, Kim Kardashian has decided to organize the age of 7 years Northern Wyoming. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian was also on the trip. And the least we can say is that I have loved this time.

During this birthday, Kylie Jenner has also moved with Kourtney Kardashian. It seems that several members of the family came to Wyoming to celebrate the birthday of the girl. On the other hand, the fans have not seen if there was Khloé Kardashian or Kendall Jenner.

Monday, June 29, Kourtney Kardashian has shared several photos on his account of Instagram which have not ceased to be a sensation among his fans. She showed off her snapshots when your stay in the state of Wyoming.

In a first time, Kourtney Kardashian is shown in the middle of the nature. She also opted for a small ride on a horse with his nephew the Psalm. Their children were also able to take advantage of wonderful landscapes the State of the Western united States.

Kourtney Kardashian is the dream of their fans with their photos in Instagram

Lost in the middle of nowhere, the youngest of the family was able to enjoy a truly amazing trip. The young man has also been full of the eyes of their followers on social networks. Thanks to these pictures, the subscribers of Kourtney Kardashian have been able to time travel for a moment.

With his shots, the candidate of the reality tv it has also collected more than 1 million “likes” in just a couple of hours of their fans. In the comments, the comments have not stopped complementing the small family.

Many are those who dream with clarity to also be in this dream place. With a small camp fire in front of the lake, the beautiful brunette has the buzz is all about. It remains to be seen if it will reveal more pictures of their vacation. Case to follow !

Tags : Kourtney Kardashian – Kourtney Kardashian birthday – Kourtney Kardashian children, Kourtney Kardashian instagram – Kourtney Kardashian-North – kourtney kardashian photo Kourtney Kardashian stay – Kourtney Kardashian – holiday – Kourtney Kardashian – trip Kourtney Kardashian wyoming