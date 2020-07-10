your vegetarian diet surprised his fans !

Kendall Jenner recently shared a photo of their vegetarian diet. And this has surprised its millions of followers in Instagram.

For those of you who don’t know, Kendall Jenner is a vegetarian. The girl has published in Instagram her recent dish of the day…

In the family Kardashian, we ask the half sister Kendall Jenner ! Age of 24 years, the older sister of Kylie Jenner is a true influenceuse.

You do not have to see the number of followers to be aware of its notoriety. Followed by 133 million people, the beautiful brunette is a real fashion model.

However, despite his young age, she has already posed for big magazines. It also features a parade of the greatest fashion designers, Chanel, passing by Dior.

In addition to the models, of the young woman is dedicated to another passion : cooking. Vegetarian, the young man comes to cooking, when you can.

The vegetarian diet of Kendall Jenner surprises subscribers !

Yesterday, Kendall Jenner has decided to cook for her. And so she decided to share the result in your History of Instagram.

In the menu, yesterday, green vegetables. Asparagus, the broccoli and carrots were so rigorous in the plate of the young woman.

Until the moment, Kendall Jenner continues to give pleasure. Great epicurean, the beautiful brunette is not following special dietthis shocked his fans.

During the running of the bulls, therefore, we have been able to see her eat peanut butter by the spoonful or bite into a big slice of pizza. To do to pass the time, she recently told Vogue magazine that she drank a tea detox every morning.

Their fans, who follow for many years to know it so by heart. Therefore, it is not unlikely that the half-sister of Kim Kardashian to receive fans of the frozen yogurt, because she loves him.

The guilty pleasure of the young ? Go eat burgers with Khloé Kardashian. “Kendall is thus the only one with which I can make more of cheat meal “, entrusted to the mother of Some on Instagram.

