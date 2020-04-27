Youtube, drama and homophobia… understand Everything on the order paper, James Charles

The youtubeur american James Charles is in the heart of a scandal that made him lose several million subscribers in less than a week. Accused of sexual harassment, it responds with ” homophobia “.

At first glance this story has everything a drama of télénovela. The name of James Charles is everywhere on the social networks for several weeks. The young youtubeur beauty american 19-year-old was accused of having sexually harassed several men. And as always with the scandals, the Internet is given to heart joy. On Twitter, the hashtags #JamesCharlesIsOverParty and #JamesCharlesIsCancelled have spent a week-all in the top trends. The youtubeur had, until then, more than 16 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. Fallen in disgrace, 2.5 million of them have it turned back in less than a week. Charges of sexual harassment and stereotypes homophobic, every twist of this case keeps the fans in suspense.

James Charles ? Who is it ?

James Charles, above all, it is the story of a success story. One of those that America cherishes so much. Born in 1999 in the State of New-York, to his meteoric rise begins in march of 2016 when it published its first tutorial of make-up on Youtube. In a few months, the number of views of its chain explodes.

Quickly, the famous youtubeuse beauty Tati Westbrook takes him under his wing. This is the beginning of glory for James Charles. In October of the same year, he was named first spokesmodel’s men’s famous make-up brand CoverGirl, alongside singer Katy Perry.

In just one year, James Charles reached the million of subscribers. While he just recently finished his high school years, it begins to become inescapable. Fashion Week, collaboration with makeup brands… In 2018, it will exceed the bar of 10 million subscribers. He launches his own range of makeup with the brand Morphe Cosmetics in early 2019.

For the occasion, a tour of all the stores of the brand across the United States is organized. The youtubeur brings together thousands of people to each of his appearances.

Coachella : the origin of the scandal

Until here, everything is for the best for James Charles. The music festival Coachella, is a playground for the youtubeur who is spotted all the years to her extravagant. But this year, something displeasing to James Charles. Shortly after the festival, he complains on Twitter of the behavior of a young man who would have made the advances, before retracting. Because the boy This is not a secret for anyone : James Charles is attracted to straight men. Moreover, the youtubeur claims it himself in his videos.

The young man in question, named Gage responded in a video posted on Youtube. In it, he explains, have been subjected to ongoing pressure by the hand of James Charles. “It made me feel guilty for not wanting to try something that I didn’t want to do. ” The story could have stopped there.

Only, at this same festival, James Charles is promoting a range of vitamins for the hair brand Sugar Bear Hair. A way to thank them for having ensured its security in the face of the crowd of Coachella, he says. Only that, this brand is competing direct of Tati Westbrook, to his great friend and owner of Halo Beauty. For her friend and mentor, it is a true betrayal : James Charles has always refused to promote her brand of vitamins on the social networks.

Charges of sexual harassment

Press releases, tweets, cryptic story in tears, the exchange of indirect multiply between the two ex-friends. Until last may 10 where Tati has published a 40-minute video to put things in (and to swing severely over James Charles).

In a video titled ” BYE SISTER… “, the youtubeuse details of the problematic behavior that James and Charles would have been in his presence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoVZg4KjRxU

According to her, the young man would have wanted to manipulate straight men to lead them to think that they were gay. On his birthday, the young man would have the same sexually harassed a server. And this is where the internet gets in the way. The rumors abound and the hashtags that mention James Charles well ahead in the top trends. Other “Beauty guru” will also give to heart joy. As Jeffrey Starr, the other youtubeur beauty and “friend” of James Charles who was quick to feed the rumors.

A first response that does not convince

The reaction of James Charles did not wait. In an 8-minute video, he apologizes to Tati and her husband. “I hate knowing that I’ve disappointed two people I consider as role models. “ No make up, tears, the hoarse voice… The youtubeur gives a beginning of explanation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ws6nxMk6I0

However, the youtubeur does not extend on the issue of charges of sexual harassment. Merely a vague mea culpa. “I found myself in situations very strange, ( … ), and I’ve learned the hard way how to interact with the boys who interest me and those that I should not talk about it. “

More lies

A few days later, in a new video titled ” No more lies “- more lies, in French, the young youtubeur back on the accusations that weighed on him in recent weeks.

Screenshots to the support, the youtubeur is working to dismantle all the charges against him. “I’ll never use my fame, my money or my power to get sex from a man. It is disgusting and it is not like me” clamp-t-he after several minutes of explanations.

For 40 minutes, he dismounts, point by point, everything that has been criticised. Screenshots and videos. For him, it is clear : the video of Tati at gathered a crowd of people happy to pass on a gay man for a sexual predator. He admits to having flirted with a server named Sam and publish the private conversation initiated by the server in question. A discussion harmlessly between two young men who admit to each other never to have been sexually active with men. And Sam trying to check his bisexuality.

The stereotype of the “predatory gay” ?

“There has been no heterosexual handled in this story “ defends James Charles. The youtubeur includes all of the accusations that weighed on him and place in in a more global context, symptomatic of the homophobia latent. According to him, this story would reveal that the cliché of the homosexual obsessed with sex, harassing young men to make them gay is still current.

“These stereotypes around gay men have been and continue to be very detrimental to the community and have historically been used to denigrate homosexuals. ” develops the videographer. ” The last few weeks have been the worst of my life “ he says before positive. “If I can overcome this I can overcome anything. ” Following his video, the youtubeur who announces they need to take a step back vis-à-vis its videos and social networks, has already returned hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

