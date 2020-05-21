Youtube organizes a graduation virtual with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Maluma… – Vibration

The promotion 2020 sends heavy ! The next month, Youtube invites you to a special event : a graduation virtual. In full containment, the ceremony will be presided over by Barack and Michelle Obama with the support of the singer Beyoncé. The former presidential couple and the diva will celebrate the persons of the year : artists, athletes, influencers, etc, The list of invitees has just unveiled (below). And after The Los Angeles Timesit could still evolve.

Lady Gaga, Maluma, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, or but also the group of k-pop BTS have already confirmed their presence : they will be performing their latest hits on stage, improvised, certainly from their place of confinement. Other personalities will also speak during the ceremony, to discuss their journey and their experience : Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Asap Science, Kevin Durant or even Demi Lovato.

The graduation of virtual Youtube called” Dear Class of 2020 “will be streamed on June 6, 2020 from 3PM IS from 21 hours French time, on the Youtube channel Originals (here).