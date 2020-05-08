YouTube : Robert Downey Jr in a series on the AI

The old Iron Man continues to play with the artificial intelligence, this time in “The Age of A. I.”. In this series, he paints the portrait of several aspects of artificial intelligence.

Robert Downey Jr. there will perhaps never be the brilliant inventor Tony Stark, but it remains inseparable from the character for the rest of the world. “We are at the dawn of a new era : the era of artificial intelligence”, “proclaims precisely the person as a prophecy. The interpreter ofIron Man take advantage once again of this association to the character in order to become the producer and presenter of a new documentary series currently in progress and is created by YouTube Originals on artificial intelligence.

The Age of A. I., intended to feed the chain of popular science YouTube Learning, a portrait of the new innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and their applications in the areas of health or of the item The series also evokes the subject of the transhumanismthat is to say, the increase of the human and its physical and intellectual capacities by technology. In addition, it returns several terms – such as “deep-learning” or “big data” – and tries to explain them as clearly and finely as possible. You’ll find even a few “special guests” as the singer will.i.am. Each episode – four in number so far – lasts about forty minutes and, with the exception of the last, all are available for free on YouTube. The last date is for the moment available only with a Premium account : it was necessary to wait for the next to make the previous free.

A lack of neutrality ?

According to Calum Chace, an expert in artificial intelligence, questioned by BBC Newsthe series suffers from too much sensationalism : “a lot of the sequins, to the spectators ‘ concentration time is limited.” Especially, as noted by the media, british, YouTube is a Google platform, as a company which invests heavily in the technologies of artificial intelligence. The description of some of them – for example, those developed by DeepMind, a company owned by Google – is likely to be biased or even use promotion rather than information. “Given that Google is funding this production, it is of vital importance to ensure a complete understanding of the public on these subjects, rather than portraying only positive”warns the researcher Noel Sharkey, intervened several times on british television.