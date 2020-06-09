YouTube shifts its graduation with Obama, Beyoncé and BTS

“Dear class of 2020”, the graduation of streaming hosted by YouTube and with over 70 personalities, including Obama, Beyoncé, or even the group BTS, will be shifted to 24 hours, depending on Variety.
The event will be held on Sunday, 7 June, and not, as originally planned, the Saturday, June 6, the day of the memorial service celebrating the life of George Floyd died 25 may last at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis during his arrest.
Speeches and concerts
Barack and Michelle Obama will be the heads of the posters of this event called “Dear Class of 2020” (“Dear promotion 2020”). They will give each of them a speech, just like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, the president of Google Sundar Pichai, the former secretary of Defense Robert Gates and former secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, singers Chloe x Halle, and Zendaya will also participate in the event. Musical performances are also expected for a virtual feast.
The singers Lizzo and Alicia Keys will open the festivities with the New York philharmonic orchestra.