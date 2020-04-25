YouTuber James Charles leans on his feud with Tati Westbrook

James Charles do not hold back any more.

Guru to the beauty and personality of YouTube, 20-year-old has experienced an eventful year. Whether to attend the Met Gala in 2019, or to republish his article on James Charles x Morphe Palette-a version pocket-size, it has clearly been one for the books. However, it is not all rainbows and butterflies for the native of New York, who was in a feud very public with another YouTube star, Tati Westbrook.

And even if the community of the beauty was deeply rooted at the beginning of the drama in may, Charles has proved that it touched it again months later.

“I’m not mentally in a place where I want to be,” he said PAPER magazine in a candid interview. “What is even more difficult to swallow is that it’s been six months since all the drama happened. I thought that I would be already completely good, the return to normal, and this is not the case.”