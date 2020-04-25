YouTuber James Charles leans on his feud with Tati Westbrook

Jeiroh Yanga for PAPER magazine
James Charles do not hold back any more.
Guru to the beauty and personality of YouTube, 20-year-old has experienced an eventful year. Whether to attend the Met Gala in 2019, or to republish his article on James Charles x Morphe Palette-a version pocket-size, it has clearly been one for the books. However, it is not all rainbows and butterflies for the native of New York, who was in a feud very public with another YouTube star, Tati Westbrook.
And even if the community of the beauty was deeply rooted at the beginning of the drama in may, Charles has proved that it touched it again months later.
“I’m not mentally in a place where I want to be,” he said PAPER magazine in a candid interview. “What is even more difficult to swallow is that it’s been six months since all the drama happened. I thought that I would be already completely good, the return to normal, and this is not the case.”
For a little reminder of the quarrel, Tati has released a video of 43 minutes on YouTube about James, in may.
She said she had been hurt by him and feel “betrayed” after having promoted a competing company, direct from his eponymous brand. In addition, she alleged that he had tried to “force” a server that is honest to the to meet while they were together at the restaurant.
“You use your fame, your power, your money to play with the emotions of people,” said Tati in his video. “You threaten to ruin it. You are threatening to embarrass yourself, and you do it so that they behave sexually in your favor, even if they are hetero.”
She also alleged that James gave information to channels of a theatre that would be in his favour in relation to the situation. “You sold me, but you threw our friendship. Thou hast lied, invented a story, you knew this would be embarrassing for me,” she confided. “No, our relationship is not transactional. I have never asked for anything in return.”
While James has posted its own video on the accusations of Tati against him, he recently told PAPER that his statements about his sexual advances alleged were really “yucky”.
“What this implies is that gay men are all predators, which is disgusting, not true and very dangerous to broadcast,” said Charles to the publication. “The whole situation was frightening for the community LGBTQ + and brushed her a very bad picture of the men gay.”
“The reality is that the” connection “was totally consensual”, he explained. “(The person) told me that he was bisexual, and later in the world, he was bisexual. There is nothing wrong with it.”
In fact, the personality of YouTube has said that he was careful in regards to romantic relationships, because he didn’t know what the “true intentions of the people”.
“I have become very good to see them at the beginning. You never know what are the true intentions of the people”, he said. “With my work, there are so many blessings, but a lot of people see it as an opportunity for themselves to ride, to earn money, to get followers or attention or have me bring it with them, and what has been tried.”
He added: “I’m just careful … and alone.”
Despite the drama he has lived through this year, James knows how much he is “privileged” and lucky to have the position he occupies. “The privilege is real”, he said. “I’m really grateful to have a platform and a job where I can meet my needs, those of my friends, my family and my team, which works for me.”
More importantly, the 20 year old young man hopes to be an inspiring model for its followers.
“I want to ensure my fans are looking for someone that makes good choices and learns from his mistakes”, he said.
You can read the full interview with James on PAPERof site.