You’ve not picked up but Chris Evans really is the king of adaptations of comics

Chris Evans has marked for ever the MCU with his interpretation of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. And although Sebastian Stan seems to us a teaser of his potential return to the Marvel universe, with Avengers Endgamehe has had to say goodbye to his version of Cap’ (at least in its youth version). What you may not know is that Chris Evans is a regular adaptations of comic books to the movies, and Steve Rogers is far from being its trial run. In fact, it has performed not less than 8 characters adapted from the comics, another Marvel heroes. This is how you make a sacred watchlist ! Humor, strength, courage, super-powers, this kind of role fits him like a glove… or like a shield.

The Fantastic 4

And yes ! The first steps of Chris Evans in the world of Marvel were not in the boots of Captain America. He first played Johnny Storm, alias the Human Torch, a member of the famous quartet the Fantastic 4. Enfant terrible of the group, Johnny spent most of his time to annoy his team mates. He has interpreted the hero (literally) of fire and flame in the film The Fantastic 4released in 2005, as well as in his suite The Fantastic 4 and the surfer of silver, released in 2007. If you are wondering what a meeting between Captain America and the Human Torch may give, an australian artist has the answer !

The Turtles Ninjas

You may not know, but before being the stars of a cartoon that has rocked the childhood of many of the world, the Turtle Ninjas were the heroes of comic books. In an animated film released in 2007, Chris Evans lends his voice to the character of Casey Jonesa former hockey player became a justicar, who will lend a hand to Turtles Ninjas.

Push

After having played with the fire, Chris Evans has tackled the telekinesis in the film Push, in which he plays Nick Grant. The young man, able to move all sorts of objects by the power of his spirit, tries to dissolve a government organization called the Division, which aims to increase the powers of the Pushers in order to form an army super-powerful. A series of six comic books, serving as a prequel to the film, appeared in DC Comics. Guess what ? The character played by Chris Evans tries once again to save everyone !

The Losers

Do not rely on the name, the Losers are not any hero ! In the film adapted from the comics of the same name, published by Vertigo, the actor plays Jake Jensena master of disguise and hacker, a member of an elite commando american called Losers. Betrayed by the C. I. A and left for dead, the Losers will turn against the united states, in order to recover their life and thwart the plans of a certain Max. A must see if only to hear Chris Evans humming Don’t Stop Believing Journey.

Scott Pilgrim

Adapted from the comics of the same name, the film follows a young canadian, Scott Pilgrim, crazy in love with the beautiful Ramona. Problem, before being able to live a life of love and of fresh water at his side, he will have to defy his seven former and defeat them. Among them, Lucas Lee, a former skater turned actor of action movies. And what better than a real actor in an action film such as Chris Evans to embody !

Captain America

Steve Rogersis he willing to sacrifice himself to save everyone, a hero to moral values almost impeccable, and with a high sensitivity. The actor has proven more than once that the role was made for him. It is indeed very involved in many causes close to her heart, as the animals and the environment, and supports financially the works of charity. As to those who cross his path, they are full of praise about it. Funny, charming, philanthropist, Chris Evans really has everything a true Captain America !

Snowpiercer

This science-fiction film Korean is adapted from the comic French, The Transperceneige. After an environmental catastrophe has plunged mankind in an ice age without end, the survivors live aboard a train in perpetual motion. Chris Evans lends her traits to Curtis Everettone of the passengers of the cars to the rear of the train, the cars of the poorest. Curtis, in pursuit of justice, decides to lead a revolution to overthrow the social order established on board the Transperceneige. As a small air of Captain America, but as more flayed by life.

Thor : the dark World, the

In the MCU, Chris Evans has not only incarnated Cape’, but also Loki. Yes, yes, you read that correctly. He made a brief appearance in the second installment of the adventures of the god of lightning. While Thor tries to leave Asgard with Loki, the god of mischief likes to turn into various well known characters of his brother (the upset it really is his passion). One of them is none other than Captain America ! Chris Evans will, therefore, have played Loki… that mimics Captain America. The loop is looped !