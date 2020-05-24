“Yummy”, the first solo single in four years from Justin Bieber

(Relaxnews) – The pop star made her grand return with a brand new song, “Yummy”, it accompanies a clip top in color.

Watch the music video for “Yummy” by Justin Bieber on YouTube : https://youtu.be/8EJ3zbKTWQ8

For four years now, Justin Bieber had not released the song solo. An injustice that ends with the last output of the artist, “Yummy”. This new single comes a music video by Bardia Zeinali, in which the young singer attable around strange dishes, ranging from lobster to plastered gelatine, in green, and with guests high in color.

The song was produced by Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The last album of Justin Bieber “Purpose” is released in 2015. On the 27th of January next, the musician will launch its docu-series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” on Youtube. Consisting of ten episodes, the programme will take viewers behind-the-scenes of her new album which will be released this year.