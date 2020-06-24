Yung Lean revit his confinement in the clip claustrophobic “Outta My Head”

Faithful to himself and to his favourite themes, Yung Lean is staged in a motel room murky with desire, a metaphor of their mental health problems in representation (probably true) of his confinement.

The containment had to be especially difficult for Yung Lean : what was once an assumption is now a certainty, thanks to the clip d’Out Of My Headthe rapper is now shared. Of Starzthe last album of the star of cloud rap, the title was already listening to as one of the pieces of the most focused on the mental health (an issue that also fetish as therapeutic for the singer),a disk, however, focuses more on the celebrity status (another issue, which is inevitably linked to the first).

True to himself, therefore, in the coldness of some of that categorizes its composition (you can hear it here in the swing with indifference “I’m almost on the edge, I need to remedies (well, I don’t care)”), Yung Lean is illustrated in the confines of a motel room shabby. Metaphor for his own mental health, or representation in place of the first-degree of sound containment (in which the clip refers directly to, when the rapper listen to the radio and you can hear about Coronavirus), the video Out Of My Head represents a particular universe murky.

>> Read also : Yung Lean, the polar star of the cloud rap is back

Images recalling that of the Joker

Atmosphere served by a photograph that reminds the images of the Joker Todd Phillips, in which evolves the rapper in the middle of a crisis capricious, alternating phases of violence and moments of disappointment. A peak of the banality of sad, including the technical, such as the symbolic, confirms, if necessary, that the artist knows what he’s talking about.