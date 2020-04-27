Yungblud has suffered his first heartbreak after the separation of Halsey

2020-04-26 18:30:07

Yungblud had the “broken heart for the first time” after his separation from Halsey last year, because he said he “had never met anyone” like her.

The singer of 22 years has said that he “contemplated suicide” when it was the end of his romance with the hitmaker “Without me” last year, because it was the first time he was going through the devastation of a heart attack.

Gushing about the singer of 25 years, Yungblud – his real name is Dominic Harrison, said to the magazine Culture of the Sunday Times newspaper: “It was so weird when I met her. It shined with this attitude towards life, which was exactly the same as mine. I’ve never met someone like that. She comes to shine. But the last year and a half has been mental. I almost lost my mom in a car accident. I’ve had the heart broken for the first time, you exchange a I thought of suicide. ”

As a result of his separation of “Weird!” hitmaker, Halsey – who has also romanced G-Eazy – began to go out with the actor Evan Peters, because she has sworn to never go out with another musician, because they always end up talking about work.

She said: “A friend of mine – another female artist who has been criticized for having attended a lot of people – said: ‘Ashley, you need to live your life of shit and ignore what people say to you.’

“And so now I keep everything for me in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it is good not to go out with another musician because then your work follows you everywhere.

“Now, this is my personal life, so I can go home with someone I love and spend time with them, and this is not a question of work.”

Halsey would have since broken up with the actor on ” American Horror Story after having removed all traces of him from its account of Instagram, and has resumed contact with Yungblud.

The singer of “Clementine” has sparked rumors of a reconciliation when she posted a photo of his food on its history Instagram last month and wrote: “My first crack at cooking a dinner on Sunday #YorkshireCertified. The supplies were limited. (Sic)”

The british singer has re-published the image and wrote: “Can confirm.”

Neither Halsey nor Yungblud not commented on the status of their relationship.

Keywords: Yungblud, Halsey, G-Eazy, Evan Peters

