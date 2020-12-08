YUNGBLUD REVEALED THAT HE HAS A CRUSH ON HARRY STYLES

Yungblud recently revealed that he identifies as pansexual, explaining that a lot has changed in his outlook on sexuality since the last interview he mentioned it.

At Attitude, he talked about how the LGBTQ + community inspired him and how he feels part of it now, not just as an ally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

” Now I can tell, I‘m polyamorous. I didn’t even know what that meant before. I’ve met people and learned about sexuality and gender. My sexuality is ever-changing because I’m learning a lot about that concept, ” she said.

” I think it’s the idea that each of us deserves to love and be loved. If I meet someone I love, I just love him .”

Dominic Harrison (Yungblud’s real name) added while chatting with The Sun about having a crush on Harry Styles :

” Harry Styles is so handsome. He is great. He is so attractive, ” he confessed.