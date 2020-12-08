CELEBRITIES

YUNGBLUD REVEALED THAT HE HAS A CRUSH ON HARRY STYLES

Posted on

Yungblud recently revealed that he identifies as pansexual, explaining that a lot has changed in his outlook on sexuality since the last interview he mentioned it.

At Attitude, he talked about how the LGBTQ + community inspired him and how he feels part of it now, not just as an ally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

” Now I can tell, I‘m polyamorous. I didn’t even know what that meant before. I’ve met people and learned about sexuality and gender. My sexuality is ever-changing because I’m learning a lot about that concept, ” she said.

” I think it’s the idea that each of us deserves to love and be loved. If I meet someone I love, I just love him .”

Dominic Harrison (Yungblud’s real name) added while chatting with The Sun about having a crush on Harry Styles :

” Harry Styles is so handsome. He is great. He is so attractive, ” he confessed.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top