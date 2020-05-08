Zac Efron and Anna Kendricks are joining the cast of Human Discoveries — Just about TV

Facebook TV continues to expand its catalogue of series, and this, with the help of the stars favorite millenials. Target audience of the platform, the audience had the chance to discover the series Sorry For Your Loss with Elizabeth OlsenAvengers: Infinity Warlast year on the chain. Facebook TV is back today with a brand new project created by Chris Bruno, and David Howard Lee : Human Discoveries. The series will immerse in a world at the dawn of the human civilization, while the Men will do the most striking discoveries of our history… And not always the most flattering. Human Discoveries is already in production, and two new faces added to the cast, and not least, Zac Efron, known for having played the unforgettable Troy Bolton in the trilogy High School Musical, as well as Anna Kendrick, who has especially incarnated Beca in the cinematographic saga Pitch Perfect. All the two meet, among other things, the actress Lisa Kudrow who has lent his features, Pheobe in the cult series : Friends.

For the moment, the series has no release date, but everything suggests that it should be placed in line on the platform later this year. Arm yourself with patience before you discover the first episodes of this series a promising…