Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are still a couple

Days after the end of their relationship was reported, the couple was seen together and in love.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares dismiss rumors of separation, after being seen together again

Despite the rumors circulating earlier, it appears that American actor Zac Efron and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares weren’t parting ways after all.

After news broke about the end of the High School Musical actor’s Christmas romance with Valladares, the two were spotted together once more.

The 33-year-old actor was spotted with Valladares, 25, in Adelaide, Australia, where he is currently filming his movie, Gold.

 

Photos of the two side by side were made public by Daily Mail, where Efron could be seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt and shorts, while Valladares sported a casual look with a yellow top, burgundy leggings and pink sneakers. .

The Sun reported: “Zac and Vanessa looked authentic. They are in love with each other. So once they decided to stay in Australia for the long term, Zec decided they would buy their first home. “

