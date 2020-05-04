Zac Efron as a couple ? The actor would have found the love

Has the past 30 years, we wondered when the star in The Greatest Showman was going to fit. According to the website TMZ, Zac Efron have a crush on a pretty young actress : Alexandra Daddario.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario as a couple ?

The two actors were photographed together in Los Angeles, in the process of shopping in a shop of accessories for animals. According to the stolen pictures, they appear very close, and just smile.

The two actors met on the set of the remake of baywatch in 2016. It would, therefore, more than a year that the actor of 30 years and the actress of 32 years is attending, at least friendly. But a picture posted on theInstagram Zac Efron on the occasion of the anniversary of the young woman fanned the rumor.

In legend, Zac Efron qualifies Alexandra Daddario of “Small Pokemon the most honest, down-to-earth, intelligent, awesome, creative and loving ever created.”

Who is Alexandra Daddario ?

His face is not unknown ? this is normal. In addition to its role in Baywatch, you also could see her beautiful blue eyes in the movies Percy Jackson, in which she plays Annabeth Chase. She has also played in several series : Parenthood, New Girl or the season 5 of American Horror Story.

For several years, the actress met a real success. So she landed more important roles in The Choice with the star of Smallville Tom Wellingin the horror film Texas Chainsaw, You can also see in the romantic comedy Netflix When We First Met.

The rumor will be confirmed soon by a kiss on the red carpet Extremly Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile in which he plays the killer Ted Bundy ?