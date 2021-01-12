ZAC EFRON HAND IN HAND WITH VANESSA VALLADARES PROVES THEIR LOVE IS STILL GOING STRONG

The love between Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares is also booming in 2021 and the latest sighting proves it.

The 33-year-old actor was photographed walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend in Sydney, Australia, on the way to a Korean restaurant.

The two were joined by a couple of friends for dinner. You can see the images here on a Zac Efron Instagram fan account.

Shortly after, another sighting gave away more photos of the couple, this time relaxing by the sea.

A post shared by ☥ 𝚅𝙰𝙽𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙰 𝚅𝙰𝙻𝙻𝙰𝙳𝙰𝚁𝙴𝚂 ☥ (@_is_ness)

Zac Efron moved to Australia and met Vanessa Valladares – who was not known to the public prior to dating him and was 25 – last summer in the coffee shop where she worked.

Last October, the actor HSM has celebrated his 33rd birthday in the country, in the company of some Australian star and precisely girlfriend. It was rumored that on that occasion he gave her a ring as ” a sort of unofficial official engagement “.

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

In late 2020, the actor moved to Adelaide to shoot a new film called Gold. Adelaide is still in Australia, but is almost two thousand kilometers from Byron Bay: for this reason, there was talk of a possible break in the relationship caused by the distance.

But the latest sightings show that the story is still going strong today.