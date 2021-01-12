CELEBRITIES

ZAC EFRON HAND IN HAND WITH VANESSA VALLADARES PROVES THEIR LOVE IS STILL GOING STRONG

Posted on

The love between Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares is also booming in 2021 and the latest sighting proves it.

The 33-year-old actor was photographed walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend in Sydney, Australia, on the way to a Korean restaurant.

The two were joined by a couple of friends for dinner. You can see the images here on a Zac Efron Instagram fan account.

Shortly after, another sighting gave away more photos of the couple, this time relaxing by the sea.

Zac Efron moved to Australia and met Vanessa Valladares – who was not known to the public prior to dating him and was 25 – last summer in the coffee shop where she worked.

Last October, the actor HSM has celebrated his 33rd birthday in the country, in the company of some Australian star and precisely girlfriend. It was rumored that on that occasion he gave her a ring as ” a sort of unofficial official engagement “.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron)

In late 2020, the actor moved to Adelaide to shoot a new film called Gold. Adelaide is still in Australia, but is almost two thousand kilometers from Byron Bay: for this reason, there was talk of a possible break in the relationship caused by the distance.

But the latest sightings show that the story is still going strong today.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

178
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

171
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

164
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

129
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

110
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

105
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

99
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

95
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

90
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

86
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top