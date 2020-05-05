Zac Efron in a relationship with Alexandra Daddario ? It puts an end to rumors

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario are they a couple ? According to the rumors, the two actors would have fallen under the spell of one another on the set of Baywatch in 2016. Cause : a photo shared in may 2017 on Instagram by the actress discovery in Percy Jackson, on which the actor of 30 years, kisses on the cheek. But this is not all : the two stars were photographed together in Los Angeles, in the process of shopping in a shop of accessories for animals.

“We are very good friends,”

After more than a year of rumors, the pretty brunette has put an end to the rumours in an interview with People during an event that took place this Thursday 31 may 2018 New York City : “Zac and I worked together, we are very good friends,”.

It puts an end to rumors

Comments that confirm those it has held in 2017 to E ! News on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2017 : “We work together, it is my crush in the film. I understand why people are going crazy about this, but Zac and I are very good friends.”before joking : “Our children have very blue eyes, non ?”. This should delight the former, the actor, Sami Niro.