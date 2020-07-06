Zac Efron in the MCU? The four members of the fantastic that he could easily play

Marvel Fans, waiting not so patiently for the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the Fantastic Four, in the first place, because they are just waiting not so patiently for anything Marvel. However, they are particularly eager to see the MCU to “fix” the franchise.

Fox has released two movies of the Fantastic Four in the early 2000s, and have made business solid but not spectacular. Then, there was the reboot of 2015, many people would prefer to forget. The fans in general, I think that Kevin Present, and your company can do much better, and the fans turn on, of all places, of High School Musical for inspiration.

Zac Efron | Astrid Stawiarz / . for Netflix

Who has already played the Human Torch?

Although Spider-Man is, literally, the face of Marvel, that in fact was not the first great success of the company from a comic strip. This distinction belonged to the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm. After having been bombarded by cosmic rays, which have become Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Girl (later Woman), The Human Torch and The Thing.

As seminal as the quartet was to the comics, not as it is performs well with the film. Even before the movies of Fox, there was a legendary film from 1994 that was never released, with the production values of very low quality. It seems that it is a cost of around $ 500. The human torch in this movie was Jay Underwood.

When Fox made his films in the years 2005 and 2007, Chris Evans has played the role of Johnny Storm, and his performances have been rewarded in the film otherwise mezzo-mezzo. After that this franchise has failed, Fox tried again with a reboot, this time with the future Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan as the fire, but this movie bad who has rendered the service to any person, except the creators of bad Web sites, movies, and podcasts.

Why are the fans who suggest Zac Efron?

Take the temperature, brought to you by me and the team #lgx the creation of @ZacEfron as the human torch, but it goes a little beyond the creation of a functional mix. We have a list of the characters of the dream in action we want to address, be sure to stay tuned ❤️ Many more of us x @LineageNYC pic.twitter.com/y2cMRE3efz – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 19, 2019

RELATED: Jessica Alba has almost stopped acting after the filming of “the Fantastic Four” of Marvel

We could not think that there would be a lot of crossover between fans of High School Musical and Marvel fans, but after all, both are from Disney. There’s not enough crossover for fans of Reddit suggest that the male role of the series, Zac Efron might make a good human torch, despite the fact that the whole world has not adopted the idea. The subject wrote:

“Apart from the (Emily) Blunt and (John) Krasiński Circle-jerk for a moment, let’s focus on the human torch, a character who, I think, is more difficult to launch. The most popular options I’ve seen are Zac Efron and the guy that played Billy in ” Strange Things “, which are not convincing to me. ”

A number of the names, of which Dacre Montgomery (Billy), and Timothee Chalamet, have been put in place, with a key issue is the age of the character. Some people thought that it had to be someone like Tom Holland, who is in his twenties, but can pass for a teenager, and in this case, perhaps it would be best to cast an unknown.

Let’s see first the Fantastic Four or the X-Men?

Who has just been chosen as one of the Fantastic Four, the question is academic, because Marvel Studios don’t seem particularly in a hurry to get them, or the other big franchise of Fox / Marvel, X-Men, on the big screen. Part of the problem is that the entries in the Fox of the latest franchises were bombs at the box office.

Finally, one or two will be carried out, but which will come first? X-Men seems more likely because the franchise has had several movies appreciated, even if it ended on a note flat with Dark Phoenix. More than that, there has been speculation according to which the next Eternal link to the X-Men, in one way or another.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios could be Fantastic Oven in the first place because they want to try and “make things right”, as they did when they brought in Tom Holland on the board to play Spider-Man. Some spectators in the eagle eyes have discovered references to the Fantastic Four in Spider-Man: far from home, as reported by IndieWire, so maybe a rebirth of the first family of Marvel is closer than it seems.