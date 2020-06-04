Zac Efron is revealed in a first trailer muscled

Bikinis red, torsos oiled and rescues at sea, Baywatch unveils its first images in a trailer, particularly muscular. Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne Johnson, and Ilfenesh Hadera assume the mythical shirts in red, in this adaptation of Baywatch, the legendary series of the 90’s with David Hasselhoff.

The film, which will be in theatres the May 10, 2017, is described by The Rock as “hilarious, badass, and super dysfunctional”. A whole program. And these first images give the tone.

All the muscles outside, Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson lead the ship – or the small board red – in a trailer shifted. Openly sexist and lourdingueone can imagine this side of crazy is ironic and assumed. The nostalgic the adventures of Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff can rejoice, the lifeguards, the most famous of California resume service !

