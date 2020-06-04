Zac Efron returns to tv for the first time since 2004

Zac Efron back to the tv, but it’s more complex than that. The former star of Summerland (the series of WB which lasted only two seasons with Lori Loughlin and Ryan Kwanten in the early 2000s) is coming back thanks to Facebook Watch, a service of video on demand free.

Zac and Anna Kendrick will play in the animated series Human Discoveries alongside a cast of stars, including Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.

The series, created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Leefollows a group of friends living at the dawn of the human civilization. They are the first to discover fire and the wheel, but according to the press release of Facebook, they are also faced with the best and the worst innovations of humanity, like art, alcohol, fashion, racism, and the small discussions banal.