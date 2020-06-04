Zac Efron returns to tv for the first time since 2004

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb, Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Zac Efron back to the tv, but it’s more complex than that. The former star of Summerland (the series of WB which lasted only two seasons with Lori Loughlin and Ryan Kwanten in the early 2000s) is coming back thanks to Facebook Watch, a service of video on demand free.
Zac and Anna Kendrick will play in the animated series Human Discoveries alongside a cast of stars, including Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.
The series, created by Chris Bruno and David Howard Leefollows a group of friends living at the dawn of the human civilization. They are the first to discover fire and the wheel, but according to the press release of Facebook, they are also faced with the best and the worst innovations of humanity, like art, alcohol, fashion, racism, and the small discussions banal.
The new animated series of Facebook Watch is a co-production of ShadownMachine and Ninjas Runnin’ Wild.
“With Human Discoveries, we have assembled an incredible creative team and we are proud to associate ourselves with collaborators as fun and smart as Zac and Anna,” said Corey Campodonico of ShadownMachine in a statement. “We are excited to show you the series on Facebook Watch our other incredible partner on the series. This is an exciting new adventure for all of us.”
Human Discoveries should be out later this year.
Facebook Watch also announced that the public will have the opportunity to choose the cast of the new versions of The Real World MTV, which should make their debut on Facebook Watch in the spring of 2019. There will be three versions, an american, a mexican and a thai, and the seven finalists will be selected based on a survey on Facebook. The vote in the United States started this week and will start on march 11 in Mexico and Thailand.
“The videos on Facebook Watch should have a social interest, and produce content that creates interesting interactions is at the heart of our strategy,” said Matthew Henickresponsible for the content and video strategy on Facebook, in a press release. “We are fascinated by the programs that have the ability to create fanbases and communities through our various social products such as Facebook Groups, Watch, Party, Polling, and many others. Programs such as The Real World and Human Discoveries have the potential not only to make the buzz and be immersive, but their concepts also makes possible the leveraging of the social fabric of Facebook so unique and creative.”