Zac Efron reveals the advice that he has given Leonardo DiCaprio the breakfast

Zac Efron speak under torture.

On Thursday, the actor was the guest of Sean Evans to enjoy chickens wings very spicy in Hot Ones and has addressed all the issues, High School Musical to his breakfast with Leonardo DiCaprio.

During the sequence “Explain That ‘Gram’, where the guest returns to photos Instagram selected by the presenter, Zac recalled the time where he was sitting next to Leo during a basketball game. He did not know at that time that he was going to spend the entire next day with the star.

“He said to me :” Hey, dude, you want to have breakfast tomorrow ? “And I answered :” okay. “”, a-t-he explained, before elaborating : “as a Result… he gave me his phone number, while the other team was in the process of scoring, and nobody has seen anything. And it has prepared me a little breakfast with him. He made himself waffles, but it made them burn, and then we had pancakes. It was mortal.”

During the breakfast, the actor The Greatest Showman has received a council for the precious star.