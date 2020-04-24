Zac Efron reveals the advice that he has given Leonardo DiCaprio the breakfast

Zac Efron speak under torture.
On Thursday, the actor was the guest of Sean Evans to enjoy chickens wings very spicy in Hot Ones and has addressed all the issues, High School Musical to his breakfast with Leonardo DiCaprio.
During the sequence “Explain That ‘Gram’, where the guest returns to photos Instagram selected by the presenter, Zac recalled the time where he was sitting next to Leo during a basketball game. He did not know at that time that he was going to spend the entire next day with the star.
“He said to me :” Hey, dude, you want to have breakfast tomorrow ? “And I answered :” okay. “”, a-t-he explained, before elaborating : “as a Result… he gave me his phone number, while the other team was in the process of scoring, and nobody has seen anything. And it has prepared me a little breakfast with him. He made himself waffles, but it made them burn, and then we had pancakes. It was mortal.”
During the breakfast, the actor The Greatest Showman has received a council for the precious star.
“I had a billion questions to ask him,” admitted Zack. “Sit next to Leo, I asked him :” Dude, how do you manage it for such a long time ? “And he answered me :” Honestly, for me, it’s a little different… don’t worry. Everything is going well for you. “”
To return to the nice word of the star of Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, Zac added : “We can’t make a more beautiful gesture, to Hollywood, to watch over someone younger. Bravo, Leo. Thank you, my friend.”
In terms of paparazzi and fans, the actor Our worst neighbors believes that mothers are the fans of the more “intense”, even after his period the Disney Channel.
“You know, moms are less reserved, in the best sense of the term,” he analyzed, while trying to manage the chicken wings more spicy. “The fathers of the family, it is a little weird, because they are more like :” We are all guys, right ? “They don’t know whether they want to admit it or not… and a little later in the evening, I saw one who was a little drunk singing a snippet of High School Musical.“
Find out if Zac can handle the wings, ultra-spicy Hot Ones while looking back on his career in film in video epic above !