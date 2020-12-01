ZAC EFRON WOULD BE BACK SINGLE: THE RUMORS ABOUT THE BREAKUP FROM VANESSA VALLADARES

The relationship between Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares would end after five months.

Over the summer, the actor met the 25 – year – old – who wasn’t known to the public before dating him – in the coffee shop where she worked after moving to Byron Bay, Australia.

But a new move by Zac would have been the cause of the breakup: the 33-year-old moved to Adelaide to shoot a new film called Gold. Adelaide is also located in Australia but is nearly two thousand kilometers from Byron Bay.

According to a source from The Sun, they were really into each other before distance got in the way: ” Zac and Vanessa seemed made for each other. They were cooked. When he decided to stay in Australia. in the long run, he suggested they buy their first home together. ”

” They started looking at a few places but sadly, fate wasn’t on their side. Zac’s work and forced distance have had their price to pay. “

The insider also added that they would realize that: “It was more of a summer love than they were willing to admit .”

Last October, Zac Efron celebrated his 33rd birthday in Australia, in the company of some of the country’s stars and Vanessa Valladares.

It was rumored that on that occasion he had given her a ring as ” a kind of unofficial official engagement “.