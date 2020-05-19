Zack Snyder is organizing an evening of Superman with Henry Cavill !

Zack Snyder is preparing to organize an evening of Superman with Henry Cavill ! The opportunity for the filmmaker to overcome this “difficult period”.

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is going to organize a session of watching Superman, the film Man of Steel. The opportunity to see or review Henry Cavill. But also regaining hope in these hard times. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Wednesday, 20 may, Zack Snyder is getting ready then to launch a “watch party “ ! The opportunity to vrti or watch the movie again Superman : Man of Steel.

A film is now iconic in the DC universe. But it is also, for Snyder, the chance to hopewith theepisode Covid-19 that we live in.

“A lot of us are struggling during this difficult period “wrote the filmmaker on Twitter. “I thought that it might be cathartic to come together to a night watch of Man of Steel “he continued.

This would be for Zack Snyder, the opportunity to “celebrating the symbol of ultimate hope “. In a word, Superman.

Besides, it also offers a question and answer session after the film. You will also surely learn from the anecdotes of the filming, but also clues about her next projects !

Superman: Zack Snyder tease his watch party of “Man of Steel” on Twitter

As a reminder, the movie Man of Steel to honor Superman. It follows the beginnings of Clark Kentin discharging this role of a super hero, and interpreted by Henry Cavill.

There is no doubt, therefore, that Zack Snyder sees in him “the ultimate hope “ that will restore faith in this period of a pandemic. Direction on Vero to watch live the film alongside Snyder.

Besides, it is not not the first nor the last film of super-heroes watched in watch party these days. Earlier, James Gunn has done with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As to Taika Waititi, he gave details on the next pane of Thorafter a session watch Ragnarok.

We also hope to have news on the world of Superman. That said, you can already submit your questions to Snyder on Twitter.

