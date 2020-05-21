Zack Snyder reveals that Doomsday could come back

Although fans of DC and Superman have been able to see the villain Doomsday in Batman v Superman, director Zack Snyder has said that the character existed long before, and had even made havoc near the planet Krypton.

All this information comes from his own mouth and through a live session that he has organized through his chain official Vero for viewing-together with the fans of Man of Steel, his first film in the DC Cinematic Universe.

In this session, which was also joined by actor Henry Cavill, the filmmaker has revealed several facts juicy, but one of the curiosities that has left fans of the first Superman movie to be particularly confusing was that the monster Doomsday was from before Batman v Superman.

According to Snyder, Doomsday is responsible for the destruction of one of the moons of the planet Krypton, just interview during the opening sequence of Man of Steel. The director has not said more, but the fans began to discuss them on social networks.

If we remember, Doomsday was created by Lex Luthor during the climax of Batman v Superman in the bedroom Genesis inside the ship, Kal El. The creature was the result of the crossing of the blood-Luthor with the body of general Zod.

It is obvious that such an experiment had already been done before, but not only that, but Snyder also revealed that the Doosmday original was not dead:

Yes, the true Doosmday is still there.

His statements open up all sorts of possibilities, because now, it is likely that we have not seen on Doomsday to the screen and that the original appears, the one who was completely devastated by one of the moons of Krypton before the disappearance of the planet.

Zack Snyder has also made the fans crazy when he announced that his appointment long-awaited by the director of the Justice League would see the light of day through the streaming platform, HBO’s Max. You can discover it here.