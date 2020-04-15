Zack Snyder thanked the fans of Justice League for all the support #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

Zack Snyder has shared a thank you staff for the supporters of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. For over two years now, a section loyal and devoted fan base of DC pleaded for the release of the so-called Snyder’s Cut of Justice League. In the process, these fans have raised thousands of dollars for suicide prevention, and Snyder showed his gratitude.

We are with you @ ZackSnyder # ReleaseTheSnyderCutpic.twitter.com / lFpjsb705b

– William Lee (@ w1954666) April 13, 2020

In recent weeks, most of us have been practicing the social distance, unable to interact publicly. Zack Snyder is no different and, on the social networking site Vero, expressed his gratitude for various things in his life. One of these articles has specifically distinguished the supporters of Snyder’s Cut, the filmmaker, sharing a picture of some of them together holding a banner #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. You will notice even the legendary WetMovie1 at the end of the line next to Wonder Woman. Here’s what Snyder had to say.

“Day 10 I am grateful for the support constantly humble in this fandom amazing and the work that has been done to raise funds for suicide prevention. You are my hero. “

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice turned out to be a film very confrontational and production on the Justice League has started just a few weeks after the film’s release in cinemas. This has caused a rift in the scenes between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros.In the end, Zack Snyder has suffered a personal loss during the production and left the project, with Joss Whedon (The Avengers) incoming to see it through. Snyder is still the credited director, but the version of the film that is output does not look like his original vision, as has been documented exhaustively. Snyder has shared a number of photos and anecdotes detailing what would have been, what has fuelled the desire to see his vision fully realized.

The Justice League in the state, has been something of a disaster for Warner Bros.Although she has earned 657 million at the global box office, a figure that would be a great victory for most blockbusters, the budget is inflated, thanks to the important views and rewritings , would have reached $ 300 million, before marketing costs. As such, this has resulted in a major loss for the studio. With this, the DCEU is widely distant from the Snyderverse, so to speak. And perhaps it is, at least in part, why Warner Bros. is not willing to invest additional resources to make the Snyder Cut to be released.

The star of Aquaman, Jason Momoa and others have confirmed the existence of a version of the Snyder Cut, but we think visual effects, and more work would be needed to make it releasable, either on a streaming service like HBO Max or in cinemas. Given that the film has already lost a lot of money, it is understandable that the studio does not consider this to be a prudent investment. But, eventually, this will change. At least for the moment, there is no love lost between Snyder and the fans who hope to see this come to fruition one day. Don’t forget to check for yourself the message of Zack Snyder’s Vero.

