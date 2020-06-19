Zack Snyder’s Justice League has offered a first teaser

After the announcement with great fanfare of the Snyder Court for the 2021 on HBO Max, check out the first trailer for the Zack Snyder of the Justice League.

Then, as new information will be in the next DC FanDome – where we hope the revelation that the upcoming game “Batman” and details on Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson – Zack Snyder has unveiled a first teaser of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Also check out the new additional scenes through the video about the Snyder film.

After the death of Clark Kent / Superman (Henry Cavill) out of the hands of Doomsday in BvS, the caretaker of Bruce Wayne / Batman (Ben Affleckre-evaluate their methods are extreme and begins to unite heroes with extraordinary form a team of fighters to defend earth from all sorts of threats. In the company of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman is in pursuit of former football star cybernétiquement reinforced Vic Stone / Cyborg (Ray Fisher), the speedster Barry Allen / The Flash (Ezra Miller) and the warrior Atlantean Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa). That face of steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), the herald and the second in the command of the lord of the war, the foreign Darkseld, which is the task of Darkseid to find three artifacts hidden in the earth.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled for the year 2021, in the HBO Max with Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquama), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta) and J. K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon).