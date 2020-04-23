Zague: “they All want to ma… to Canelo”

What joke or indirect? Prior to the transmission of the match between Morelia and Lionin the eLigaMX, Zague he threw in a sentence in which it said that more than one want to hit the boxer Saul Alvarez.

“They all want to madr… the Cinnamon… Oh, no, sorry,” he said between laughter exfutbolista that was accompanied by Christian Martinoli, who could not help but release a laugh.

The comment Zague was given after TV Azteca show a snippet of the interview which he had with the fighter, in which he spoke of the possibility of a re-face Golovkin.

Despite the pandemic of the coronavirus, Canelo said that has in mind to fight in the month of September, although not detailed, the rival with which it could measure, for there is nothing concrete.

