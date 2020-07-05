Zakaa – women’s Watch : find the excitement…and maintain a Style and Trend

The first watches of women are wearing as a brooch, from the late Nineteenth century, including those made by Chaumet. You can still see the traces of his museum. Since then, they have evolved considerably. The offer has become very broad, in order to satisfy the desires of a very diverse clientele.

What model to choose ? The only answer is no. There are many women’s watches. In contrast, we can draw some safeguards in order to avoid reckless mistakes of tastes. Generalities, which have exceptions for women who are also. But, like all generalizations, that are not less applicable to the majority of the cases.

Avoid excess of accuracy

Among the points to be monitored, there is a degree of complication. In humans, this can be an added value : the feeling of being owner of a technical object, indirectly, the holding of a certain level of precision and watchmaking mastery. Such is the case of the chronograph : fast, precise, technique. However, for women, the chronograph is above all a symbol of time passing. And the time that passes is the one that printed your brand, irreparable, indelible. An inevitability that it would be indelicate to remind your beloved ! For example, complications at short times, the frenzy of hyper-precision, are more often to be avoided. This is the reason for the complications in the long-term are preferred.

Zenith Elite Defy © Zenith

The best example is the Phase of the Moon. A retailer like Zakaa has entered. Present in multiple hubs, and an international hotel that caters to a local clientele as international, to which it is not necessary to reiterate the urgency of his next volume, we Can think of the new Zenith Defy Midnight, or the new Elite of the Phase of the Moon of the same manufacture.

Out of the lot

Another stumbling block : the part is trivial, also by mutual agreement, of agreement. There is nothing more unfair than to give a woman a unique watch that is not. Women’s watches has expanded enough to wash not a watch, but the watch that is unique, original.

Skydance © Louis Moinet

Independent brands or limited editions, to serve this objective. To stay in the Zakaa, there is a Louis Moinet. Independent garages installed in the immediate vicinity of Neuchâtel has never made timepieces in very limited series, or even unique. This is the case of Skydance, an achievement very original, set. Needles “dew drops” are unique in the watchmaking industry, specific to Louis Moinet. The clock provides a granularity is also unique, rich of multiple reflections. The colors are bright and contrasting, ranging from midnight blue or deep red, passing by the tropical green. The aesthetic bias is strong, represents a significant option for women who work outside of the beaten path.

Career © TAG Heuer

Is always there

A watch that allows the time to follow its course, a watch that is unique, or even unique : the first steps are still a wide open field. The key will be to find the watch that suits to all day and (almost) all occasions. Mission impossible ? Not much.

Lady Diver © Ulysse Nardin

To follow its owner every day, takes a piece to be relatively resistant. From TAG Heuer, the legendary Race is offered in 28, 32 or 36 mm, and in the version of quartz or automatic. On the other hand, is the choice of top model Cara Delevingne. The Lady Diver of Ulysse Nardin sees your case at 39 mm The two models are in steel, equipped for the daily life, without sacrificing anything of its elegance (case, dial mother-of-pearl), in the same way as the Bulgari Bulgari. Three options are highly complementary (urban, scuba diving, or luxury in Italian), so that the emotion will always be the only judge of peace…