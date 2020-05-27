Zapping – The East-The Day

Saturday

The shadow of Emily detective Movie, Paul Feig (2018), with Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Sarah Baker. Stephanie Smothers is a single mother and widow who lavishes her advice on a blog to success. She comes to sympathize with the mother of a classmate of his son, Emily Nelson, a woman elegant and mysterious. One day, the latter asks him to go get his son in his place to the school. But Emily doesn’t come to retrieve her son to Stephanie. The young woman is concerned, contact the husband of Emily, who is moving, call the police and a search is launched. Everyone thinks that Emily is dead. Fascinated by his girlfriend, Stephanie starts her own investigation and discovers a facet of her that she did not suspect… Canal+, 22: 00.

Proud Mary action Movie from Babak Najafi (2018), with Taraji P Henson, Jahi Di Allo Winston, Billy Brown. Mary Goodwin, a killer hired professional and lonely, murders of individuals for the account of a family of organized crime working in Boston. His life is completely shattered when she meets a young boy named Dany, during a mission that went wrong. The young mercenary discovers, against all expectations, a maternal instinct. The young woman is going to have to review its priorities, including with his former lover, leaves to take risks for his own safety… Canal+, the 22: 50.

Sunday

Baby Boss Film animation Tom McGrath (2017). For Tim, 7 years old, this is the dolce vita : he is the little king to his parents. But one day, misery, mom is waiting for a horrible event ! When baby seems to be… no more, it is a tyrant home, a true. TF1, 22: 05.

The widow Couderc Drama of Pierre Granier-Deferre (1971), with Simone Signoret, Alain Delon, Ottavia Piccolo. In 1934, in the burgundian countryside. Love with no future a woman of a certain age, honnie by his own, and a seductive prisoner on the run. Arte, 21h55.

Neuilly sa mère ! Comedy of Gabriel Julien-Laferrière (2009), with Samy Seghir, Jérémy Denisty, Rachida Brakni. Forced into exile with his aunt in the suburbs of paris, in the 9-2, Sami, 14 pins, leaves the death in the soul of their city of a province to Neuilly : a ghetto of the rich in which he will have to learn the harsh rules of life. Neuilly, Auteuil, Passy, it is not a piece of cake ! France 2, 22: 00.

Simone Signoret Figure free. Film by Michèle Dominici. Thirty-five years after his death, in 1985, Michèle Dominici recounts the career of Simone Signoret, an actress whose life was marked by commitment. Arte, 2320.

Monday

The office of the legends dramatic Series (2019) Episode 1/10 of Season 5, with Mathieu Kassovitz, Mathieu Amalric, Sara Giraudeau. Can we consider that the balance of Lout is positive overall ? By putting in balance, compromise, bargaining and collaborations haphazard built over of its tasks, the result can be mixed, even dubious. Will he be able to do well without arousing the suspicions of a double game, or even treason ? What is the exact nature of his links with the CIA, the Russians or even Daech ?… Canal +, 22h05.

Rocco and his brothers Drama by Luchino Visconti (1960), with Alain Delon, Katina Paxinou, Rocco Vidolazzi. At the end of the fifties. A poor family of Lucania, in Southern Italy, moved to Milan in the hope of finding work. This new life will be dramatic for several of its members. France 5, 21h55.

The gendarme gets married Comedy by Jean Girault (1968), with Louis de Funès, Claude Gensac, Michel Galabru, Jean Lefebvre. M6, 22: 05.

Tuesday

The lion king animated Film of Jon Favreau (2019). The animals of the savannah are in joy : Simba, the son of Mufsa, their beloved king, is born. Simba grows up and worships her father. He tries to learn from this sovereign notified the responsibilities related to its future function. In the shadow, Scar, brother of Mufasa, the former heir to the throne, wants to take the power. The drama happens : Mufasa dies and Scar to believe his nephew that he has killed his father. Desperate and full of guilt, Simba runs away, wanders in the desert and crosses the path of the Drawbar, the suricate, and Pumbaa, the warthog. Her new friends advise him to take the life of the good side and live a carefree life. Until the day when Nala, his best friend, the found… Canal +, 22: 00.

Afghanistan, a country devastated by the war, the kingdom. History of Mayte Carrasco, Marcel Mettelsiefen. Since the soviet invasion of Kabul in 1979, the war has left no respite to the afghan population. Archives and testimonies in support, this mural runs and decrypts more than forty years of an endless cycle of violent. In the 1960s, led by king Mohammad Zaher shah I since 1933, the country is experiencing its longest period of stability. It enjoys the support of the two superpowers of the cold war, the United States and the USSR. But unlike Kabul, where the elite afghan westernized, the campaigns, which together have 80 % of the population are not benefiting from the modernization efforts of the country. Arte, 21h50.

Wednesday

Parents-in-Comedy, Héctor Cabello Reyes (2019), with Josiane Balasko, Didier Bourdon, Bénabar, Charlie Bruneau. The universe of Coline and André collapsed when their daughter, Garance announced that she was going to divorce Harold, whom she accused of infidelity. It demands more than his parents romptent any contact with his former companion. However, the couple loves their son-in-law, and did not at all intend to cut ties with him, even if he has deceived Madder with Chloe, the wife of his best friend. Problem : how to explain this to their daughter, very rise against her ex-boyfriend. Coline and André use all the stratagems to see Harold without arousing the suspicion of their daughter. But Garance is not fooled and do not understand the attitude of his parents… Canal+, 23h50.

Live without them Telefilm drama from Jacques Maillot (2017), with Bernard Le Coq, Esther Garrel, Grégory Montel, Lilou Fogli. Martin Calbert and his son Aurélien are cold for eleven years. Martin has never bear to see his son cross-dressing. To the point that he showed up one day extremely violent with him, and to have received an order of deportation. But after so many years, the son had finally decided to renew contact with him and had given him an appointment in the remains of a master of his companion, an older man of whom he shared life. When Martin went to the house in question, he found himself face to other owners. Olivier and Solène Mauclair announce that they have recently purchased the house. For Martin, this story is fishy. In the Face of the refusal of the police to help him, he spies on the comings and goings of the couple. He meets a young girl, Adele Terrazoni, who is trying his father… France 2, 22: 00.

Thursday

But where is therefore passed the 7th company ? Comédie de Robert Lamoureux (1973), with Jean Lefebvre, Pierre Mondy, Aldo Maccione. In may 1940, during the debacle of the French armies. The trials and tribulations of a handful of soldiers, survivors of a company held captive by the Germans. TF1, 22: 05.

The girlfriend prodigious drama Series, Saverio Costanzo (2020) Episode 3/8 – 2 Season, with Gaia Girace, Margherita Mazzucco, Giovanni Amura. In the city, Lila exposes finally his portrait in the shoe store while she starts work in the shop of the Carracci. At a party at mrs. Galiani, Lila finds Elena. The girls both include that life separates them more and more and they are deeply affected. Their friendship until then, the unwavering will-t-she resist this movement cruel ?… Canal+, 22h05.

Friday

Chamboultout Comedy by Eric Lavaine (2019), with Alexandra Lamy, José Garcia, Guillaume Briat, Michaël Youn. Since the accident that left her husband Frédéric blind and severely handicapped, Beatrice has never lowered the arms. Not the choice. The mother of this family has always shown a strength that’s admirable to accompany his / her spouse now devoid of any inhibitions, whose only desire is to eat. Write about the journey through this ordeal was a great help. To the publication of his book, his loved ones mentioned, without complacency, on the pages that are in a state of excitement. Canal+, 22h05.

If you see my mother Telefilm comedy of Nathanael Guedj (2019), with Félix Moati, Noémie Lvovsky, Sara Giraudeau, Estéban. Monique died suddenly, struck by a heart attack, while she was getting ready to remake his life in Japan. Shortly after, her offspring dear, Max, ophthalmologist, sees it appear draped in a kimono. Bewildered but pleased, he decided to make the most of this mother fantasized, leave to isolate himself from his family. OŒdipe and JC, his friends and colleagues, alert then Ohiana, the psychiatrist at the office they share. Max and she fall in love, but Monique isn’t ready to give up… Arte, 21h55.