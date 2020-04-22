Zara carries out a campaign “home-made” with mannequins confined

Not having been able to organize shooting because of the Covid-19, the Spanish brand has taken things in hand by asking the mannequins home to promote his latest collection.

Summary

Zara no, like everyone else, unable to escape the containment, nor to the strict rules related to the management of the epidemic of the coronavirus. The inability to gain access to studios to pursue the campaign of the spring-summer collection 2020 has therefore forced the giant Spanish to get off the beaten track. It has found an alternative to that original to present and promote its latest arrivals. The models confined to their homes, have in fact been able to receive a few pieces from the last collection, in order to shoot at home. Jumped out of bed, or in a selfie, they provide a campaign at the resonance is very present, where the fact of being confined strengthens a little more creativity.

Room, terrace, hallway, or living room are processed in the studio, and have allowed the realization of photos unique to say the least. The models have cleverly played with the codes of the influencers to get a result of more current and on trend. Resulting shots “instagramables” as possible thereby giving a fresh air to this latest collection. Poses nonchalantes, eyes insistent, or even mise en scene of daily life… everything is worked, the air of nothing with a natural disconcerting.

Between four walls, a few books and two pillows, we can discover the all-new parts Zara, sometimes colourful and sometimes puffy. Feeling the summer, full nose, this latest collection invites us strongly to escape, waiting for the déconfinement.

New spring-summer collection © Zara

New spring-summer collection © Zara

New spring-summer collection © Zara

New spring-summer collection © Zara

The history of Zara

Originally from Zara, a garment factory of clothing named Inditex, based in La Coruña, in the north-west of Spain. Launched in 1963, the company reached the 500 employees in ten years. In 1975, confirmed in his success, Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex, decided to open its first store of ready-to-wear. It opens in La Coruña and is called Zara. If the brand pleases immediately, that is because it has an innovative approach. She made the bet to offer collections of clothes at the nearest of the trends, are constantly renewed and a price really attractive. The success is the appointment and Zara Spain interested in rapidly abroad, with the opening of it’s first international store in Porto in 1988, and then to New York in 1989. Mexico city, Athens, Bruges, valletta, Nicosia… today, the brand is present in 202 markets and has 2,000 stores worldwide. What result in a turnover of 18 billion euros in 2018 ! And like Zara, it is not that clothes, in 2002, the brand launched a new branch, Zara Home, which offers pieces for the decoration of the house. This is Zara Home, which first launched its online store in 2007. For the clothing, it was in 2010 that the brand is open to e-commerce.

The French, meanwhile, waited until 1990 for the first store Zara Paris sees the light of day. And it is at 2, rue Halévy, in the Ninth arrondissement, the sign poses its suitcases. Now, Zara France represents 125 stores spread throughout france. One of the shops that the most important, it is necessary to rely on the Zara Opera. Inaugurated in April 2017, it runs on 4 000 square meters, divided in four floors. It has all of the ingredients for the success of the Spanish brand : collections directly inspired by the fashion shows and small price ! The accessories are not left out. The bags, the scarves, the shoes Zara have all the air being leaked from the latest catwalks. And the whole family benefits from, because in addition to its product range, women, the brand offers lines Zara Man and Zara Kids. It is also the ideal place to succumb to balances Zarawhen the most beautiful pieces of the season are sold at prices defying any competition.

The enthusiasm for the brand is planetary : Kate Middleton, Letizia of Spain, Jenifer, Selena Gomez, Caroline Receveur, Iris Mittenaere… They crack all to Zara ! And for her wedding in February 2018 with the artist Sebastian Bear-McClard, the actress, activist and model Emily Ratajkowski had even cracked for a set tailor yellow cumin the sign in Spanish, quickly became sold-out.

To continue to surprise its aficionados, Zara continues innovations. Since the end of 2018, the brand, which communicates very rarely in the media, offers make-up products, but also a line of limited edition inspired by the military clothing, named SRPLS. The brand has also decided to consider the impact on the environment. She wants to make 100% of its collections in sustainable materials due 2025. One more proof that Zara is always a stack in the air of the time.