ZARA LARSSON: THE NEW ALBUM WILL BE TITLED “POSTER GIRL” AND WILL BE RELEASED IN MARCH

2021 will be a year full of news for Zara Larsson fans! The singer got off to a great start by releasing the new single “Talk About Love” co-created with Young Thug.

Speaking of the song’s meaning, Zara said:

“‘Talk About Love’ is about that phase just before two people understand what they are to each other. That time frame is so beautiful and fragile, but as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do you feel?’ for some people it ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savoring that moment before you have to decide. “

The good news does not end there, because on March 5th the new album of unreleased songs by Zara will be released. It’s called “Poster Girl” and is the ideal follow-up to “So Good”, her previous studio album released in 2017.