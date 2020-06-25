ZATAZ ” data LG, Xerox, MTV, Nicki Minaj, LeBron James on sale on the black market

The pirates come to announce the sale of the data of several stars of the scene for US. Between the artists that are sold, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, LeBron James, the Bad Boy Entertement, Universal, MTV. LG and Xerox in the pile of other victims !

If you have between $ 600,000 and $ 1 million, you will be able to obtain sensitive and private data belonging to artists of the musical scene to US. After having sold the information of Madonna (1 000 000 US $) or even Jennifer Lopez, the pirate of the operators of the ransomware Sodinokibi, offer for sale Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, LeBron James, Bad Boy Ent., Universal, MTV. The malware announced the sale on July 1, 2020, the information of the lots. In the first place, the singers Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, or even the basketeur LeBron James. The three artists are sold for $ 600,000 a piece.

The 3 Of July Bad Boy Ent.Universal, MTV. The first, the legendary record label in New York dedicated to the rap. The information will be sold 750 000 $. The television channel MTV and the major Universal are offered for a million dollars.

” Show-business, not only the concerts and the fans love it – it is also a great amount of money and the manipulation of society, the clay which hides behind the scenes and the sex scandals, drugs, and betrayal. say that the pirates. After you have purchased the data, some celebrities will be even more the respect and the love of the fans, but for the other half of the celebrity, his career will take off and fly into the sunset, because there are things that have no excuse, even for money. Politics and the entertainment world are always close to each other and any type of dirt, it will be sooner or later unveiled. “

Sodinokibi announcement of his infiltration of one of the most important law firm in New York that specializes in the media and artists, to disseminate confidential information about clients of this law firm. ” We have the evidence of the corruption of the celebrities by the democratic party of sexual harassment by high-level politicians“. Hackers advertise and sell each lot to a single person. Each lot will include all of the information downloaded in the hacking of the company, namely : contracts, agreements, confidentiality agreements, confidential information, conflict, court, internal correspondence. “We are not responsible for the actions of the buyer.” end of the rogue.

During this time …

Another group of pirates are very active in this month of June, a Maze. In recent days, two major companies have been identified. Xerox, and LG ELECTRONICS. The company appeared for the first time in the victims of the” maze “the 23 of June. Your dedicated page, open by hackers, will disappear in the 24. One page MAZE will not be deleted by the art of magic. Only the payment of the ransom moves away from the threat.

LG, Labyrinth indicates your blackmail since the 25th of June. On the evidence adduced, the capture of display screens from a source that seems to be a tool of the e-mail correspondence. The other two catches, including the content of the baptized” Front Of The Store Download“.