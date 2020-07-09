ZATAZ ” data Mariah Carey, Usher, Nicki Minaj sold for $ 600,000 on the black market

The data leak affecting the entire world. Whether you’re a star or an unknown, for the hackers, you are only cannon fodder 2.0. Since 2 July, hackers sell for $ 600,000 the data private legal Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Dev Hynes, Bruce Springsteen.

In early may of 2020 and the end of June 2020, ZATAZ you revealed the hacking of a major law firm in the New New york. The law firm Grubman is a specialist in show business, the media. You get to have the lawyers of this company when a contract must be signed, for example, between a television and a feature, before an interview ; a talk show ; a contract linked to a music tour ; the release of a disc, … in Short, an actor’s legal system and us media is very important.

I explained the 08 may the piracy of this firm by the operators of the ransomware Sodinokibi/Revil/bluebackground/Sodin. Hostage-taking” classic “with computers and encrypted files, are taken hostage. To recover the hand on the contents, the pirates initially demanded $ 20 million. The firm has appealed to a society for the “dealer” with the rogue. A very bad idea, as I constantly tell you. Balance sheet, Sodinokibi disseminated the methods of this company cyber security and doubled the price.

Pirates upset

The pirates, unhappy with the turn given to their business, have denounced the company’s cyber security that was supposed to help the law firm. They multiplied the sum by two. Balance of $ 42 million are now claimed. Lawyers do not pay ? The pirates start to sell, small end by small end, the customer data !

In the wake of this dirty adventure digital, the hackers have already released and sold information belonging to Madonna, Lady Gaga … and Donald Trump. In the latter case, to have consulted some of the information disseminated by the malware, e-mails, dating from 2016. The story does not say who has bought these three ” folders “.

On July 2, 2020, the pirates have accelerated the sale of the stolen information at their hostage. The legal information (contracts, …), Universal (the pirates do not specify what subsidiary : music, cinema, …) and the TV channel music MTV are set to price 1 000 000 $.

The hackers explain to accept the sales from two million dollars. The participants of this exchange to the stolen data must deposit $ 100,000 for” bet“. A sum that will be refunded to the extent the bid is won by another” client“.

Among the records in sale, they of the house of mythical record dedicated to the rap Bad Boy Ent (750 000$) ; the basketball player Lebron James (600 000$) ; Mariah Carey, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Dev Hynes, Bruce Springsteen ($600,000 in the room). In the documents, sensitive data, such as numbers of social security (SIN), banking data, but also information about business morals for some (according to the pirates).

Hackers who have neither faith, nor law. They market also more than 24Gb of documents stolen from the ambulance company american AAA. Permits, addresses, phones, NAS devices, files medical. All sold 50 000$. Suffice to say that nothing that the NAS are worth 10 times more !

Update : since the July 8, new american stars are put on sale : Jessica Simpson, Gallant, and Ella May.