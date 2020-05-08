ZATAZ ” The law firm of Madonna, Lady Gaga … hacked !

The hackers behind the ransomware Sodinokibi have infiltrated the computer of the law firm of Madonna, Facebook, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj. 756Gb of data have been stolen !

The law firm of american lawyers GSM-Law is a giant of the law. A specialist in media (movies, music, TV, Internet, …). Contracts for the production, dissemination, work-related, for example, in a music tour can go by their pen !

The operators pirates of the ransomware Sodinokibi come to threaten the company to broadcast no less than 756Gb internal information. If many other law firms, and insurance have already been trapped by ransomwares, it is not like the others.

Data provided for the example !

The law firm GRUBMAN SHIRE MEISELAS & SACKS clients include big names in media. Among the names cited by the pirates… and the information that they have started to broadcast, we find Madonna, Facebook, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj … just to name a few.

More than a hundred other identities would be in the hands of hackers. It is confirmed that these wrongdoers have analyzed all of the documents that they intend to broadcast in the event of non-payment of a ransom. The amount has remained anonymous !

In order to prove their say, ZATAZ was able to see the documents (contracts, addresses, signatures, …) of Madonna or Christina Aguilera. As a countdown, the hackers promise the download the nine files of 1Gb to 100Gb.

In the files they have collected and sorted : Contracts, phones, addresses, correspondence, personal, NDA. They proclaim, by a” Soon“the possibility to download the stolen documents ! A threat is hardly veiled at the destination of the law firm !

The problem, to the reading of the contents, the targets of indirect. The pirates could (or have they already done ?) usurp the law firm to trap its customers.

I was able to reference a thirty law firms and insurance trapped by the blackmail digital, and whose personal and sensitive information have been disseminated on the Internet.